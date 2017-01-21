 
Maybe I am Not Good Enough For Manchester City: Pep Guardiola

Updated: 21 January 2017 10:24 IST

Manchester City, coached by Pep Guardiola, are currently placed fifth in the Premier League standings.

Pep Guardiola took charge of Premier League club Manchester City last year. © AFP

Manager Pep Guardiola on Friday said that he may not be "good enough" to match up to his Manchester City players. He fears that he may not match up to his expensively-assembled squad which is struggling to maintain a Premier League title push. Guardiola conceded defeat in the title race after last weekend's 0-4 loss at Everton left them 10 points behind leaders Chelsea. The defeat was in stark contrast to the beginning of the season when his team racked-up 10 successive wins.

"They are good players. I have respect for the guys, so why would I say the guys are not good?," said Guardiola.

"So I don't understand the lack of respect for the professionals when they have been amazing players, and (people saying) they are not good enough for me. Maybe I am not good enough for them.

 

 

 

 

"They are Manchester City players, top players. They have a lot of quality. They have shown that many times in the past and this season."

Manchester City, which is based at the Etihad Stadium, are fifth in the Premier League standings as of January 20.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Manchester City English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Pep Guardiola is managing Manchester City since 2016
  • He has also coached top clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich
  • Manchester City are 5th in the Premier League standings currently
