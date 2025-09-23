An early goal by defender Nayef Aguerd gave Marseille a 1-0 win over reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, a rare success against their great rivals in a game delayed 24 hours by storms in southern France. Moroccan defender Aguerd, signed just before the recent transfer deadline from West Ham United, scored his second goal in as many Ligue 1 appearances for his new club with five minutes gone at the Velodrome. PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier came for a deflected Mason Greenwood cross but got nothing on the ball, allowing Aguerd to head into the unguarded net and score the only goal of the game.

"We are not used to losing games," said PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose side were undefeated in Ligue 1 last season until the end of April.

"I thought we played well and deserved a bit more. It is always difficult to lose a game like this but we are a team of champions and we need to carry on and prepare as well as possible for the next match."

The fixture, the biggest in French football, was scheduled to go ahead on Sunday but was called off because local authorities feared forecast heavy rainfall would be a significant risk for both players and spectators.

With little space in a packed calendar and both clubs involved in the Champions League, the match was put back just a day.

That proved awkward for PSG as it meant a clash with the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony in Paris, at which a host of their squad were nominated for the men's player of the year prize.

Among them was Ousmane Dembele, the top scorer for the Champions League winners last season who was able to attend the ceremony having been ruled out of the Marseille clash due to injury.

Luis Enrique could have done with Dembele in the game, as well as his fellow injury absentees Desire Doue and Joao Neves.

Achraf Hakimi was pushed forward from his usual right-back position to the wing, but it was still a strong Paris team.

Nevertheless, Marseille held onto the lead following the early goal to claim a first home league victory against PSG since November 2011.

Aguerd's goal was the first time they had even found the net at home to PSG in Ligue 1 since 2017. Amine Gouiri hit the bar soon after as Marseille sought to add to their advantage.

The home side also had a goal disallowed for offside in the first half, before goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli made a couple of key saves to deny the visitors after the break.

Marseille saw the game out, although not before fiery coach Roberto De Zerbi was shown a late red card on the touchline.

It is a first loss of the season for PSG, who had won their first four matches in Ligue 1. They fall off the top of the table, behind Monaco on goals scored.

Both teams have 12 points, as do Lyon and Strasbourg who complete the top four.

Marseille are up to sixth, three points adrift of the leading quartet.

