Mason Greenwood scored as Marseille strolled to a 6-0 win over third-tier Bourg-Peronnas in the French Cup last 64 on Sunday, while Monaco edged an all-Ligue 1 tie with Auxerre. Captain Leonardo Balerdi put Marseille ahead before Greenwood struck on the hour as Roberto De Zerbi's side turned the screw in the final 30 minutes. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Igor Paixao, Bilal Nadir and teenager Tadjidine Mmadi were also on target for 10-time winners Marseille, who last lifted the French Cup in 1989.

"It wasn't perfect but it was a good match," said De Zerbi.

"It was only 1-0 at half-time and the cup can throw up some nasty surprises. I was fearing this match but we had the right approach."

Danish forward Mika Biereth netted both goals as Monaco saw off Auxerre 2-1, with Strasbourg beating second-division Dunkerque by the same scoreline.

Lyon eased to a 3-0 win over Saint-Cyr Collonges as Czech international Pavel Sulc scored twice against their sixth-tier opponents.

Troubled Nice ended a run of nine successive defeats with a 2-1 victory over Ligue 2 promotion chasers Saint-Etienne, while Nantes won 5-3 away to third-tier Concarneau.

Marseille will take on amateurs Bayeux, who play in the regional sixth tier, the weekend of January 10-11 for a place in the last 16.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain were drawn on Sunday to face neighbours Paris FC, while Lyon can expect a much tougher test in the next round against Lille.

