Marseille Coach Roberto De Zerbi Gets One-Match Ban
Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi was sent off on the touchline after confronting the referee in injury time in Monday's 1-0 win over.
Roberto De Zerbi will miss his sixth-placed club's next Ligue 1 outing at Strasbourg on Friday.© X (Twitter)
The French football league (LFP) handed out a one-match ban to Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi on Wednesday after the Italian's red card against Paris Saint-Germain. De Zerbi was sent off on the touchline after confronting the referee in injury time in Monday's 1-0 win over their arch rivals at the Velodrome. The LFP meted out a "one-match ban and a suspended one-match ban from the touchline, the referee's changing room and from all official duties".
De Zerbi will miss his sixth-placed club's next Ligue 1 outing at Strasbourg on Friday.
