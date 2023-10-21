Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says England left-back Luke Shaw will not return from injury until after the next international break in mid-November. Shaw has been sidelined with a muscle problem since United's 2-0 loss at Tottenham on August 19. He has missed nine United games as well as four England matches, a tally that will increase in his prolonged absence during a hectic period of the season. Ten Hag's men are set to play seven times between now and England's next game against Malta on November 17.

United have been blighted by injuries in defence, with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka another who has been sidelined since sustaining an injury against Brighton on September 18.

"Of course they are closer. But for Luke Shaw, I don't expect him back in this block of games," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.

"Aaron Wan-Bissaka, I don't think he's too far away from returning to team training and so back in the team."

United travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Saturday without Casemiro, who emerged from Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay with an injury.

"In the first game he came off but then he played the second game, it was an important one," Ten Hag said of the midfielder, who is already suspended for next Tuesday's Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen.

"I'm sure that game didn't help him, but it's a small injury, he'll return from Brazil next week, it will be healed and then he's ready for our next league game against Manchester City, I'm sure."

United do have defender Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon available again after injury lay-offs, but Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez are still sidelined.

Ten Hag's side have lost six times in all competitions this term and are 10th in the Premier League amid their ownership issues.

With Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim last weekend understood to have ended his attempt to buy the club, INEOS founder Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly looking to purchase a 25 per cent stake that could see him take over football operations.

Ten Hag said he had not spoken to United's co-chairman Joel Glazer about the potential deal.

"In this moment I'm not involved so I don't know. What I know are the agreements I made once I signed this contract," he said.

"Until I hear anything I just keep focusing on my job, in this structure, and that is winning games and get the best out of the season."

