Manchester United defender Luke Shaw said he and his team-mates have to question whether they are good enough to represent the English giants after defeat in the Europa League final to Tottenham rounded off a woeful season. Spurs ended a 17-year trophy drought with a scrappy 1-0 win in Bilbao thanks to Brennan Johnson's effort after Shaw failed to deal with a cross. United, who sit 16th in the Premier League, will now miss out on European football entirely next season for only the second time in 35 years.

"For a club like Manchester United, it's nowhere near good enough," said Shaw.

"I think definitely me, and I think all of us have to question ourselves tonight, are we good enough to be here? Because this club, this season, it's not acceptable."

Defeat will ramp up the pressure on manager Ruben Amorim, who has failed to make any positive impact on results since taking charge in November.

The Portuguese is just the latest highly-rated coach to struggle in the Old Trafford hot seat since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Shaw backed the United boss to stay in charge and said responsibility had to lie with the players rather than Amorim.

"I think there's a lot of things that need to be changed. I think that's why Ruben is 100 percent the right person," added Shaw.

"Because he knows, and he can see day in and day out at the club, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch, around the club, the standards, the mindset.

"I think he sees everything, and I think he knows what he needs to change."

