Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola rates Lionel Messi higher than Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has put Argentine Lionel Messi ahead of Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, adding there cannot be any doubt on the long-standing debate.

Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or award on the back of a stellar year which included winning the Champions League and European Championships, but Guardiola said the Real Madrid star still has some way to go to match his FC Barcelona counterpart.

"Messi is the best, he is definitely the best," the Manchester City manager on Sunday told a news conference here ahead of the English Premier League (EPL) clash against Hull City on Monday.

"He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.

"With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo -- congratulations to him for the award -- I think Messi is on another level," Guardiola was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique also backed Messi recently, dismissing the obsession with "golden melons" and said it was "ridiculous" to compare Messi with other players.