AC Milan eked out a 2-1 victory at Serie A's bottom club Pisa on Friday to cement their grip on second place. The victory means Milan will gain ground on a weekend when the four other teams in the top five meet. In an often cagey game, Pisa left Ruben Loftus Cheek alone near the penalty spot when Zachary Athekame swung in a cross from the right in the the 39th minute. The towering English midfielder leant into the ball to head into the far corner. After Niclas Fuellkrug, who had replaced Christopher Nkunku in the Milan attack at half time, hit the post with a 56th-minute penalty, the visitors sat back.

They were punished in the 71st minute when Felipe Loyola pounced on a loose ball to curl in his first goal since arriving in Pisa on loan from Independiente in Argentina in January.

Milan roused themselves. Fuellkrug brushed the post from close range before Luka Modric won the game with five minutes left.

The 40-year-old midfielder Luke Modric slid the ball to Samuele Ricci on the penalty spot and scampered after his pass. The falling Ricci scuffed a pass to the surging Modric who lifted the ball into the goal.

In added time Milan's French International Adrien Rabiot picked up a yellow card for a foul on the edge of the box and an instant second for protesting. Ten-man Milan held off a late flurry of Pisan pressure.

The victory left Milan still five points behind leaders Inter but put them four points ahead of champions Napoli.

Inter host fourth-placed Juventus on Saturday and Napoli entertain fifth placed Roma on Sunday.

