The Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami were taught a footballing lesson by Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final, suffering a 0-3 defeat despite being backed to clinch the trophy by most pundits ahead of the match. Messi looked like a shadow of himself, especially in the first half, as he squandered some easy chances in the match on Saturday night. Luis Suarez, who had an insipid first half, looked like a much-improved player after the break, but even he couldn't guide his team to victory. However, what happened after the full-time whistle saw everyone lose their minds.

Suarez, seemingly upset with the embarrassing defeat in the final, sparked a shocking brawl in the stadium. Right after the full-time whistle, the Uruguayan ran over to a celebrating Obed Vargas, Seattle's 20-year-old star midfielder, and put him into a headlock. His act saw a fight erupt between Seattle and Miami players, with punches being thrown by a few.

It took a few minutes before the two sets of players could be separated. But that wasn't it, Suarez then seemingly confronted the Seattle Sounders assistant coach, who refused to speak to him. As the former Barcelona man was being taken away from the confrontation, he appeared to have spat on the coach's face too.

As for the match, Osaze De Rosario opened the scoring for Seattle Sounders in the 26th minute before Alex Roldan added a penalty in the second half. It was Paul Rothrock who put the final nail in the coffin by scoring the third goal of the game for the Sounders. Despite facing a star-studded Inter Miami lineup, consisting of some of the biggest names from Euroepan football, the home side deservedly emerged triumphant.