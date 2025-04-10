English Premier League leaders Liverpool will play in Japan for the first time later this year in a pre-season friendly against Yokohama F-Marinos, the J. League said Thursday. Liverpool are embarking on a July Asian tour that will also take them to Hong Kong. Yokohama, who are managed by Gareth Southgate's former England assistant Steve Holland, were runners-up in last season's AFC Champions League when they were managed by former Liverpool player Harry Kewell.

Previous Yokohama coaches include Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

The match on July 30 will take place at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium, which seats more than 70,000 and hosted the 2002 World Cup final.

Liverpool will face AC Milan on July 26 in the first football match to be played at Hong Kong's new 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium.

The new Premier League season starts on August 16.

