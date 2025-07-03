Liverpool and Portugal footballer Diogo Jota died following a car crash on Thursday. Jota was travelling with his brother - Andre - when their car went off the road and both of them were killed in the accident. Liverpool FC took to social media to exoress their condolensces and said that the club was 'devastated' by the death of the Portuguese footballer. "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support," the official statement by the Premier League club read on their website.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher mourned the loss of Jota and his brother and extended his condolences to the family.

"Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids," he wrote on X.

The Guardia Civil (national police force of Spain) informed BBC Sport that Jota and his brother lost their lives around 00:30 local time on Thursday. According to officials, their Lamborghini veered off the road while overtaking another vehicle, following a tyre blowout and subsequently caught fire.

Jota had married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, just last month. The couple, who have three children together, celebrated their wedding on June 22, with Jota recently sharing photos of the ceremony on social media.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 and had gone on to win the Premier League, FA Cup and two league cup titles. His time at Anfield saw him make 182 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 65 times. Jota was capped 49 times for Portugal and scored 14 goals, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. He also featured for Portugal in their Nations League final victory over Spain in June.

(With IANS inputs)