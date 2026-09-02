Argentina face a testing transition period as they attempt to move on from Lionel Messi's international retirement, with question marks also hanging over the futures of coach Lionel Scaloni and several ageing players. Messi vacated the famous number 10 shirt on Monday, after 21 years of carrying Argentinian hopes on his shoulders. It was a burden that weighed heavily initially, before a golden era late in his career during which the South American giants won three major titles, including the 2022 World Cup.

The 39-year-old's last competitive match for Argentina was the 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final in July.

Of the 17 players who featured in that match for Scaloni's side, only two will be under the age of 30 when the next World Cup kicks off in South America in 2030.

Veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 38, retired from international duty in the wake of the loss to Spain in New Jersey, when Argentina were thoroughly outplayed by younger, more vibrant opponents.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has since suggested he may follow suit, as has 32-year-old midfield enforcer Leandro Paredes, who was slapped with a 10-match ban by FIFA for attacking Spain players after the final whistle.

"If he (Messi) isn't there, it will be hard for everything to keep working the way it used to," Paredes told Argentinian TV channel TN.

Rodrigo De Paul's international career has also been heavily linked with his Inter Miami teammate's.

The biggest question marks surround the future of coach Scaloni, who has overseen the most successful spell for the Albiceleste since the days of Diego Maradona.

The 48-year-old, whose team are known as the "Scaloneta" at home, was appointed in 2018 and ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy with victory in the 2021 Copa America.

The former Deportivo La Coruna right-back's current deal runs out in December.

Scaloni had reportedly agreed a contract extension until 2030 before the World Cup, but he cast doubt on his future after the poor performance in the final.

"I already have an idea of what I want to do," Scaloni said after the loss.

"I'm going to honour my contract, and then we'll see. I need to think, because I don't know if it's possible to achieve something as great as this."

The next World Cup will be largely held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, but Argentina will be one of three South American nations hosting one match, thus gaining automatic qualification.

First, though, they will be targeting a third consecutive Copa America crown in 2028.

Despite Messi's retirement, there will likely still be plenty of familiar faces in a squad who will remain title favourites.

Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero have established themselves as the first-choice centre-half pairing.

Enzo Fernandez, who moved to Manchester City from Chelsea on Monday for a fee that equalled the British transfer record, and Alexis Mac Allister have made the central midfield positions their own, while Messi's departure could give Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez more space to shine up front.

Alvarez in particular will be expected to improve significantly on his ratio of 15 goals in 59 caps.

'Great young players'

Messi himself believes the long-term future is bright for his country.

"I've given it my all. I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance," he said when announcing his retirement.

Exciting Como youngster Nico Paz made two appearances at the World Cup and could become a more regular starter, while 23-year-old Giuliano Simeone -- son of former Argentina stalwart Diego Simeone -- impressed as a substitute in the semi-final win over England.

Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono did not make the World Cup squad but has already won four international caps at the age of 19.

Argentina's next generation impressed at last year's Under-20 World Cup in Chile, reaching the final for the first time since 2007 before losing to Morocco.

Argentina currently have no fixtures scheduled for the international break later this month but the Argentinian football association is reportedly planning a possible farewell match for Messi, the country's record goalscorer and record appearance maker with 125 goals in 207 games.

He leaves a huge hole -- but a new generation will endeavour to fill it.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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