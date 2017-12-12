 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Lionel Messi's Brother Under House Arrest For Gun Possession

Updated: 12 December 2017 17:19 IST

Matias Messi, older brother of Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel, has been sentenced to house arrest in Argentina for possession of a weapon, a prosecutor said Monday.

Lionel Messi's Brother Under House Arrest For Gun Possession
Lionel Messi's older brother Matias Messi has been sentenced to house arrest in Argentina © AFP

Matias Messi, older brother of Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel, has been sentenced to house arrest in Argentina for possession of a weapon, a prosecutor said Monday. Messi, 35, was to be discharged from hospital later Monday and transferred to his home in Rosario, 300 kilometers (190 miles) north of the capital Buenos Aires, head of the prosecutor's office for Cybercrimes and Weapons Lucas Altare said.

He was taken to hospital with facial injuries after being found in a drifting and blood-stained motorboat on November 30, apparently after colliding with a sandbank. He was arrested for possession of a firearm found in the boat.

It's the second time that the star's brother has been arresteMatias Messi, older brother of Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel, has been sentenced to house arrest in Argentina for possession of a weapon, a prosecutor said Monday.d for possession of a firearm. The offence carries a jail sentence of between three- and-a-half and eight years. "The guarantor of this house detention agreement is his father, Jorge Messi," said Altare, the prosecutor.

Family lawyer Ignacio Carbone told reporters that the defendant "is a good person, he's not going to go on the run."

Topics : Barcelona Lionel Andres Messi Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Matias Messi has been sentenced to house arrest in Argentina
  • It's the second time that the star's brother has been arrested
  • Matias was arrested for possession of a firearm found in the boat
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifth Ballon d'Or Award Ahead Of Lionel Messi, Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifth Ballon d'Or Award Ahead Of Lionel Messi, Neymar
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Is The Last Opportunity To Lift Title, Says Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Is The Last Opportunity To Lift Title, Says Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Match Lionel Messi With Fifth Ballon d'Or
Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Match Lionel Messi With Fifth Ballon d'Or
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 16 15 1 0 46
2 Manchester United 16 11 2 3 35
3 Chelsea 16 10 2 4 32
4 Liverpool 16 8 6 2 30
5 Arsenal 16 9 2 5 29
6 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 4 4 28
7 Burnley 16 8 4 4 28
8 Leicester City 16 6 5 5 23
9 Watford 16 6 4 6 22
10 Everton 16 5 4 7 19
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.