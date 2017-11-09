 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Lionel Messi Keen To Avoid Spain In World Cup

Updated: 09 November 2017 00:30 IST

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi says the worst possible draw for his Argentina side at next year's World Cup would be Spain in the first round.

Lionel Messi Keen To Avoid Spain In World Cup
Messi says the worst possible draw for his Argentina side at next year's World Cup would be Spain. © AFP

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi says the worst possible draw for his Argentina side at next year's World Cup would be Spain in the first round. "The worst that could happen to us would be to draw Spain at the group stages," Messi told TyC Sports Wednesday from Moscow where Argentina play Russia in a friendly on Saturday. "I would prefer to avoid them, they'd be tough opponents." In the interview with the Argentinian television station, Messi named Brazil, Germany and France alongside Spain as favourites to take the World Cup crown in Russia.

"I think that at the moment, they're the strongest teams who give the best impressions, those who are playing best, with the best individuals."

Messi also broached Argentina's last-gasp qualification for the World Cup finals, which the Barcelona star sealed with a hat-trick in a rare 3-1 away victory over Ecuador.

"I always believed we'd get there, but I thought we would have tied up qualification before the Ecuador game," said Messi, reiterating that he would like to end his career in his Argentinian birthplace of Rosario.

"I would love to play for Newell's Old Boys, in the stadium where I've seen so many matches," he said.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the coming years, how I'm going to feel. I live from day to day, I'm not focused on the future."

Topics : Argentina Lionel Andres Messi Football
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Argentina play Russia in a friendly on Saturday
  • I would prefer to avoid Spain: Messi
  • I would love to play for Newell's Old Boys: Messi
Related Articles
Cries Of 'Freedom' As Record-Breaking Barcelona March On In La Liga
Cries Of 'Freedom' As Record-Breaking Barcelona March On In La Liga
Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Lionel Messi As Great As Diego Maradona: Lothar Matthaus
Lionel Messi Posts Video of Son Singing in Catalan, Gerard Pique Replies
Lionel Messi Posts Video of Son Singing in Catalan, Gerard Pique Replies
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 11 10 1 0 31
2 Manchester United 11 7 2 2 23
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 2 2 23
4 Chelsea 11 7 1 3 22
5 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 19
6 Arsenal 11 6 1 4 19
7 Burnley 11 5 4 2 19
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 4 3 4 15
9 Watford 11 4 3 4 15
10 Huddersfield Town 11 4 3 4 15
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.