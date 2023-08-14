Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are on a roll. The Argentine great made it eight goals in five games for the Major League Soccer team as they eased into the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup with a 4-0 win over Charlotte FC on Friday. But Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles FC crashed out of the competition after giving up a two goal lead and losing 3-2 at home to Mexico's Monterrey. Miami will travel north to face the Philadelphia Union for Tuesday's semi-final after they beat Mexican team Queretaro 2-1.

After the victory, Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo could be seen partying with Inter Miami co-owner David Becham and his wife Victoria Beckham. Antonela posted the images on her Instagram account.

Messi slotted in Miami's fourth goal, at DRV PNK stadium, in the 86th minute of what was a relatively routine victory for Gerardo Martino's team.

Watched by Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni, Messi had one of his quietest games in Miami's pink jersey but was still able to find the target for his legions of fans and help secure a fifth straight win since his arrival.

Miami took the lead in the 12th minute through a Josef Martinez penalty and doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute through in-form Robert Taylor, who clipped home a low cross from DeAndre Yedlin.

Charlotte, who had been largely content to frustrate Messi and Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets in the opening 45 minutes, showed more adventure after the break and substitute Patrick Agyemang should have pulled a goal back but his close-range header bounced over the bar.

Immediately following that let-off, Miami made sure of victory with Diego Gomez playing a low cross towards Messi in the middle only for Charlotte defender Adilson Malanda's attempted interception ended up in his own goal.

Malanda's ill-fated slide had denied the home crowd their expected Messi goal celebration, but that was to arrive three minutes from the end of time.

With AFP inputs