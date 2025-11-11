Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi said on Monday he had visited the renovated Camp Nou and hoped for a return one day to say his "goodbye". Messi, 38, left the Catalan club in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain due to the outfit's dire financial problems before moving to Inter Miami two years later. "Last night I returned to a place I deeply miss. A place where I was immensely happy, where you made me feel a thousand times like the happiest person in the world," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said on Instagram.

"I hope one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I was never able to do...," the 2022 World Cup champion added.

Messi scored twice on Saturday for Inter Miami to help them into the next round of the MLS Cup play-offs.

