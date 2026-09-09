Lionel Messi is poised to become the majority shareholder at second-division side Eldense, the Spanish club said on Wednesday. Eldense, based near the port city of Alicante in south-east Spain, confirmed to The Associated Press that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had reached a preliminary agreement with the club's owners. The deal will see him buy the shares held by Grupo TH Soluciones, subject to the completion of the remaining legal and contractual procedures. The club did not provide financial details and did not say when the contract would be completed.

Eldense will become the second Spanish club the Argentina star has invested in. Earlier this year, he became the owner of a fifth-division side, Barcelona-based UE Cornella.

Eldense fired coach Claudio Barragan on Sunday after claiming just two points from four league matches this season.

Messi has built a strong bond with Spain. He arrived at Barcelona at age 13, when he and his family came to the country to try his luck at the club's youth academy.

He was the best player of his generation during two decades at Barcelona, where he won multiple titles before leaving in 2021.

Now aged 39, Messi was named this week on the shortlist for another Ballon d'Or award after guiding Argentina to a runner-up finish at the World Cup and winning Major League Soccer with Inter Miami.

Messi's long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo also has a stake in a second division club in Spain - Almeria.

He visto una estadistica que decia que en aproximadamente el 100% de las perdidas de balon de Messi, Ronaldo marcaba en el 80% de ellas.



En los Clasicos... pic.twitter.com/6lMldsjC7v — Arielipillo (@ArielipilloPlus) September 9, 2026

Ronaldo holds a 25% stake in Almeria, while SMC Group owns the remaining 75% of the Spanish club.

Almeria beat Eldense 3-0 when the two teams met earlier during the league season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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