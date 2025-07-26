Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has revealed Lionel Messi is ‘very upset' after being given a one-game ban for missing out on the Major league Soccer (MLS) All-Star game, a punishment which he believes is ‘draconian.' Messi and Jordi Alba will miss the game against MLS Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati on Sunday (IST) as MLS rules state that any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in his club's next match.

"Lionel Messi is very upset, like we all are in the club, with the fact that they won't be able to play tomorrow night. But I think what we have to do as a club is to get together as one, have an attitude that is us against the world," Mas said at a news conference.

Mas had also confirmed that the decision to rest the two players was made by the club given they had played nine games in a span of just 36 days and the heavily congested schedule with Concacaf Champions League, MLS regular season and FIFA Club World Cup duties having been carried out.

"I think that the punishment for the rule is frankly draconian. Obviously, it was not a positive reaction [from Messi and Alba]. They want to compete, they want to play games. That's what they're here for, to play and win. They understand the magnitude of tomorrow's night's game.

"So no, their reaction was exactly as expected of two competitive players who don't understand the decision, who don't understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension,” he added.

Inter Miami currently sit at fifth place in the Eastern Conference and are seven points behind leaders Cincinnati, making it a very high stakes clash when the two teams meet on Sunday (IST).

