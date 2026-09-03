The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced a special tribute for Lionel Messi following his retirement from international football. The Argentine superstar, who guided them to the FIFA World Cup title in 2022, stunned the world by his announcement. The Argentine football governing body said that every fixture taking place in the country on the next matchday - both men's and women's - will be stopped when the clock reaches 10 minutes in the first half. At that point, there will be a minute of applause to honour Messi's contribution to the game of football and the Argentina national team.

“The next round of matches in all categories and all men's and women's disciplines (11-a-side, futsal and beach soccer) will be stopped after 10 minutes of the first half for a minute of applause in recognition of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentine national team,” the AFA announced.

The tribute will extend beyond 11-a-side football as it will also include futsal and beach football. The AFA also announced that stadiums with screens will show the farewell video for Messi before matches begin. The video, which is almost two minute in length, features images from various stages of Messi's journey with the national team.

“Thank you for uniting an entire country behind this crest. We are going to miss you,” reads the farewell message.

Meanwhile, Argentina President Javier Milei described Lionel Messi's retirement from international football as a "huge loss" for the national team, while also noting that the decision was understandable.

Speaking on Radio El Observador, as quoted by TyC Sports, President Milei said Messi's departure would present a major challenge for Argentina as the team looks to move forward without its iconic captain.

"Messi's decision to stop wearing the sky blue and white jersey is a huge loss," Milei said, while acknowledging that the decision "is completely understandable".

Paying tribute to Messi's contribution to Argentine football, Milei added, "He left us with so much magic."

The Argentine President also highlighted the scale of the challenge facing the national team following Messi's departure.

"It's a huge loss and a challenge to rebuild the national team," he said, comparing the absence of the Rosario-born star to losing "that ace of spades" in Truco, a traditional Argentine card game.

(With ANI inputs)

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