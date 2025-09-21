Lionel Messi played a direct role in all three of Inter Miami's goals against DC United in the Major League Soccer match on Saturday night. The Argentine, who is reportedly on the cusp of agreeing a contract extension with the franchise, had a first-half assist before scoring two goals in the second half to help his team secure a 3-2 victory over D.C. United. Messi scored the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute before adding some insurance in the 85th. He has 22 goals this season, one more than Nashville SC's Sam Surridge in the race for the Golden Boot Award.

Reports indicate that Messi is close to signing an extension with the MLS club that would keep him at the club until 2026. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has already stated his desire to see Messi play in the team's new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, which is likely to be ready next year. With the likes of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, etc. also part of the Inter Miami team, Messi does have plenty in his favour at the club.

As for the match, defender Alba collected his 10th assist on Messi's first goal, and Sergio Busquets notched his seventh for the brace.

First-year midfielder Tadeo Allende scored his eighth goal — with an assist from Messi — in the 35th minute and Inter Miami took a 1-0 lead into halftime. It was Messi's 12th assist this season — tied for fourth most in the league.

DC United pulled even in the 53rd minute when Christian Benteke took a pass from Brandon Servania and scored. It was the ninth goal for the 2024 Golden Boot winner and the 47th of his career. It was the third assist for Servania, matching his career high.

DC United got within 3-2 seven minutes into stoppage time on Jacob Murrell's second goal this season. Benteke and Rida Zouhir both picked up their second assist.

Oscar Ustari finished with four saves for Inter Miami (15-6-7) in his 22nd start.

Luis Barraza saved four shots for DC United (5-16-10).

Inter Miami, fifth in the Eastern Conference, travels to play fourth-place New York City FC at Citi Field on Wednesday, trailing by one point with two matches in hand.

DC United will host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.