Wherever Lionel Messi goes, fans follow. That was literally the case as the Argentine forward went to eat at a restaurant. Messi was busy with his club teammates at Paris Saint-Germain in France but would now be lining up with his Argentine teammates in the international break. However, the 35-year-old thought of taking some time out for himself ahead of the international duty but little did he know of the herd of people that will follow him. As Messi went with his family to eat at a restaurant, fans thronged streets to get a glimpse of their GOAT.

Messi was dining in Miami which has an approximate population of 4,000 Argentine people. But, it isn't just Argentinians who worship Messi.

Multiple videos have emerged on social media where Messi could be seen being mobbed by fans. The superstar footballer needed the help of security officials to get out as fans thronged the streets to click a selfie with their GOAT.

As per Roy Nemer, a journalist who covers the Argentina football team extensively, Messi visited the Don Juli restaurant in Argentina. Here are the videos of the incident:

Esto sucede afuera del restaurant Don Julio (Palermo), mientras Lionel Messi cena con su familia.



La locura es TOTAL.pic.twitter.com/TJZMhAqEoX — Bolavip Argentina (@BolavipAr) March 21, 2023

The fans are calling on Lionel Messi to come out of the restaurant to greet him where he is having dinner: "Get out of the balcony."pic.twitter.com/UUPiOIDtCz — Albiceleste News (@AlbicelesteNews) March 21, 2023

The tweet worked as an alert message for Messi's fans who didn't want to miss out on the opportunity to see the PSG forward.

With PSG already out of the UEFA Champions League, having lost to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16, Messi's only focus at the club level remains the domestic competitions. At the international level, Messi's Argentina are scheduled to take on Panama and Curacao in the coming week.

