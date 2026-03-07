Bayern Munich cruised to a 4–1 win over a struggling Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday, barely missing the injured Harry Kane as they continued their relentless march towards another Bundesliga title. Kane was ruled out with a calf strain on Thursday, having scored 45 goals in 37 games in all competitions this campaign. The hosts barely felt the England captain's absence however, with Bayern winning thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Konrad Laimer, Jamal Musiala and Nicolas Jackson. Musiala's 57th-minute spot kick was his first league goal this season after he missed the first six months with a broken leg suffered at last year's Club World Cup.

"I'm still a couple behind him," Musiala said to Sky Germany of Kane, Bayern's regular penalty taker. "It's also a responsibility to take penalties now and then.

"It gives me a bit of confidence in myself. I'm happy I took the opportunity."

With Manuel Neuer replaced at half-time as a precautionary measure and Joshua Kimmich taken off late, the 23-year-old Musiala was handed the captain's armband for the first time in his career in the closing stages.

"It's a great honour for such a big club. I'm embracing it and I'm really happy," Musiala said.

Atalanta up next

The victory sent Bayern 14 points clear of Borussia Dortmund with nine games remaining and served as the ideal tune-up for next week's first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atalanta in Italy.

Bayern already have 92 goals, nine shy of their own Bundesliga record set in 1971-72, while Kane still needs 12 goals to beat Robert Lewandowski's league record of 41 in a 34-game season.

Gladbach were reduced to 10 men when Rocco Reitz was sent off after conceding a penalty on 55 minutes, with Musiala scoring from the spot.

Five-time Bundesliga winners Gladbach have spent just one season this century in the second division but now sit just three points clear of Werder Bremen in the relegation play-off spot.

Gladbach midfielder Wael Mohya, 17, scored in the 89th minute to become the club's youngest ever goalscorer.

Kane's double in Bayern's 3-2 win at Dortmund last weekend all but sealed another Bundesliga title for the German giants, who have won 12 of the past 13 league crowns.

With Kane out and Michael Olise on the bench, Gladbach may have hoped for better but were behind just after the half-hour mark when Diaz volleyed in a Leon Goretzka pass.

Bayern dealt Gladbach another blow just before half-time when Diaz fed Laimer, who hammered in a second.

Any hopes the visitors had were dashed when their captain Reitz held back Jackson in the box, giving away a penalty and seeing red.

With Kane watching on from the VIP suite, Musiala stepped up to convert the penalty.

Jackson tapped in a Lennart Karl cross to make it four before Mohya pulled one back in the final minute for Gladbach.

