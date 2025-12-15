Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India | Messi In Delhi: After completing three cities, Argentina football great Lionel Messi will arrive in New Delhi on Monday to complete his GOAT Tour of India 2025. The journey which began on Saturday in Kolkata, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai, will be culminated in the national capital. Messi is expected to land in Delhi at 10:45 AM and will be proceeding towards the Leela Palace hotel at 11:15. Along with his teammate Rodrigo De Paul, Messi will be participating in several events at the Arun Jaitely Stadium and is set to meet the Chief Justice of India, Army Chief, Argentina Ambassador and few other top government officials.

Live Updates Of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour Of India 2025 Day 3, Delhi Leg: