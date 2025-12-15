Lionel Messi GOAT Tour of India | Messi In Delhi: After completing three cities, Argentina football great Lionel Messi will arrive in New Delhi on Monday to complete his GOAT Tour of India 2025. The journey which began on Saturday in Kolkata, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai, will be culminated in the national capital. Messi is expected to land in Delhi at 10:45 AM and will be proceeding towards the Leela Palace hotel at 11:15. Along with his teammate Rodrigo De Paul, Messi will be participating in several events at the Arun Jaitely Stadium and is set to meet the Chief Justice of India, Army Chief, Argentina Ambassador and few other top government officials.
Live Updates Of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour Of India 2025 Day 3, Delhi Leg:
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Live: No meet with PM Modi
After his arrival in Delhi, Lionel Messi was reportedly expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, that meet is now off the cards as PM Modi has already left the country for his visit to Jordan.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Live: Messi met Sachin
It was a memorable day for cricket and football fans alike present at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium as Argentina football icon Lionel Messi graced the venue with his presence as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025 and met Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri and country's 'Bharat Ratna', the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Live: Messi's flight delayed
Uh Ho!! A news coming in by NDTV's reporter from the airport. Lionel Messi's flight from Mumbai to Delhi has been delayed. The Argentina football great was scheduled to board his Delhi flight at 9:15 AM but it has now been delayed.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour Live: Messi's full Delhi schedule
Lionel Messi is expected to arrive in Delhi at 10:45 AM and will be reaching the Leela Palace hotel by 11:15. Here's the full schedule of the activities that Messi will be taking part in Delhi. Check here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Lionel Messi's 'GOAT Tour Of India 2025', Delhi leg. This is the third and final day of the highly anticipated tour. Stay tuned for all the live updates.