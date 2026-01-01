Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning football icon Lionel Messi extended Happy New Year wishes to his fans and shared a picture with his family on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Messi wrote, "HAPPY 2026!! May it be a year full of health, love and peace for all." Messi concluded the year 2025 with his 'GOAT Tour' to India in December, a three-day tour from December 13 to 15, which took him to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, marking his first visit to the country since 2011.

While the Kolkata leg of the tour ended in chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium, the other three pit stops of the tour created some unforgettable memories, as he met the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in stadiums packed with passionate football fans.

Messi, at the age of 38, captured the most prestigious prize for his club, Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer, the MLS Cup, last year in December-start. He had an incredible season with the club, scoring a massive 29 goals and 19 assists in 28 matches. Even in the MLS Cup title clash, he did not score but was the ultimate playmaker with his assists in his side's 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

From what has been seen of Messi's fitness and performance-wise, there is very little doubt about his presence in the FIFA World Cup next year.

