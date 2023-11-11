Story ProgressBack to home
Ligue 1 Leaders Nice Slowed By Montpellier Stalemate
Nice recorded a seventh successive clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Friday as the Ligue 1 leaders continued their unbeaten start to the season
Ligue 1: Nice and Montpellier played a 0-0 draw© AFP
Nice recorded a seventh successive clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Friday as the Ligue 1 leaders continued their unbeaten start to the season. Nigerian striker Akor Adams twice hit the post for Montpellier against a Nice side that have still yet to fall behind in a single game this campaign. However, they could be replaced at the top on Saturday if Paris Saint-Germain win at fourth-placed Reims.
PSG are looking to bounce back from a poor midweek display in the Champions League away to Milan, where they went down 2-1.
Monaco will also go above Nice if they beat Le Havre.
