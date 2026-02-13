RB Leipzig and PUMA are continuing their creative partnership by unveiling the 'Glow in the Dark' jersey. The unique special-edition shirt takes the bond between the club, city and fans to a whole new level. The innovative jersey combines cutting-edge textile technology with an artistic portrait of the city, making Leipzig glow in the truest sense of the word. Following on from 2024's 'Jingle Jersey,' the first jersey to be made entirely from high-quality red velvet, this represents another statement design in the world of football.

Debut under the floodlights

RB Leipzig will don the 'Glow in the Dark' jersey for the first time at home against Borussia Dortmund on 21st February. The unique design will therefore make its debut in the stadium and in front of a big crowd, in a special moment for both the fans and the team.

A jersey that comes to life in the dark

Under the tagline of "Energised by Light. Activated at Night", RB Leipzig present their first jersey featuring fluorescent logo elements on the front and back. Pre-finished details - including the PUMA logo, RBL crest, double bull emblem and lettering reading "YCDA" and "RB Leipzig" - can be charged under UV light in order to then glow in the dark.

This creates a spectacular effect that makes the jersey a real eye-catcher. The glowing elements serve as visual accents along key lines of the city pattern and bring Leipzig's diversity to life in a special way.

A jersey for the whole city

The pattern on the jersey is based on a stylised map of Leipzig's districts. Distinctive structures, street layouts and architectural features come together to form a dynamic, urban landscape, without explicitly highlighting any individual district. The result is a design that captures Leipzig's pulsating energy and brings it to the pitch.

The 'Glow in the Dark' jersey is more than just a special-edition shirt - it's a statement. A symbol of diversity, creativity and identity. A piece of Leipzig that connects fans and players.

PUMA performance meets Leipzig identity

The jersey has been developed using PUMA's Ultraweave technology - an ultra-light, high-performance material that offers maximum freedom of movement while also remaining durable. It is complemented by:

- Breathable mesh zones

- Moisture-wicking fibres

An ergonomic fit suitable for the modern game of professional football

The fluorescent elements have been integrated in a way that doesn't affect weight or comfort.

Delivered in style with premium packaging

All jerseys sold via the club channels (RBL Stores & redbullshop.com) will be delivered in a high-quality premium box, including fluorescent stickers that further bring the glow to life.

In addition, all jerseys sold via the RBL Stores and redbullshop.com are:

- Pre-finished with a glow-in-the-dark badge of our exclusive Bundesliga sleeve partner Kraken,

- Fitted with a non-glowing Bundesliga badge.

Official sales launch

The jersey will be available to purchase from 20th February at 10:00 CET at all RBL Stores, redbullshop.com and PUMA.

