Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said Sunday he would boycott his national team Poland so long as coach Michal Probierz remained in charge. The 36-year-old has played 158 times for Poland, scoring 85 goals, but has been replaced as team captain by Piotr Zielinski. "Taking into account the circumstances and a loss of trust in the coach, I have decided to resign from playing for the Poland national team for as long as he remains in charge," Lewandowsky said on X.

But the former Bayern Munich centre-forward left the door open for a return.

"I hope I will still have another chance to play again for the best fans in the world," he said.

Probierz has been Poland coach since 2023, and led them to the Euro 2024 finals where they failed to win a game and were eliminated in the group stage.

