Lens moved back above Paris Saint-Germain into top spot in the French Ligue 1 table on Friday after a Ruben Aguilar goal secured a 1-0 win at home to struggling Le Havre. Aguilar, a right-back capped once by France in 2020, arrived at the far post to score from a Matthieu Udol cross in first-half stoppage time on a rainy night in far northern France. It was a welcome return to winning ways for Lens, who had recorded 10 straight victories between league and cup before a 3-1 loss last weekend in Marseille.

Lens therefore came into this match in second place in the Ligue 1 table, two points behind PSG.

The win moved them a point ahead at the summit after 20 games, even if Luis Enrique's team will be able to reclaim first place by avoiding defeat away to Strasbourg on Sunday.

Lens are also eight points clear of Marseille, who will seek to bounce back from the disappointment of elimination from the Champions League in midweek when they go to Paris FC on Saturday.

Lyon host Lille on Sunday in a meeting of the teams in fourth and fifth place respectively.

