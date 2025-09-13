Juventus continued their perfect start to the Serie A season after a stunning strike in stoppage time from teenage substitute Vasilije Adzic secured a thrilling 4-3 win over fierce rivals Inter Milan. Defender Adzic, a Montenegro international, smashed in an improbable winner from distance in the first minute of added time, completing a late turnaround to give Juve nine points from their first three matches. The 19-year-old's strike overshadowed what had looked like being a match dominated by France's Thuram brothers who netted for each team.

Marcus Thuram had headed Inter deservedly 3-2 ahead in the 76th minute after Hakan Calhanoglu twice drew the away team level with two superb long-range strikes of his own.

And under the gaze of their icon father Lilian Thuram, who watched on from the Allianz Stadium stands, Khephren Thuram then drew Juve level in the 83rd minute.

Inter are stuck on three points after a second straight defeat under new coach Cristian Chivu.

Champions Napoli can draw level with Juve at the top of Serie A later on Saturday with a win at Fiorentina.

