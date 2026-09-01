Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal and Raphinha both struck twice as the champions beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 on Monday to continue their perfect start to the campaign. Sergio Camello netted a brace for the visitors at Camp Nou but Hansi Flick's Barca managed to record a third win from three matches from an entertaining battle. With his first goal, Yamal, 19, hit the milestone of 50 for the club -- two years younger than Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was when he managed the feat.

Barcelona started brightly but fell behind after Jules Kounde allowed Alvaro Garcia to race beyond him.

The Rayo midfielder crossed for Camello to finish clinically first time into the top corner.

Stung, champions Barcelona hit back quickly with quickfire goals from Raphinha and Yamal.

Raphinha, who has played up front during the start of the season amid Barcelona's failed battle to land Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, continued his rich vein of goalscoring form.

The Brazil international showed excellent footwork to leave Pathe Ciss for dead and then produced a cool finish.

Watching on from the stands was Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, poised to join Barca before the transfer window closes on Tuesday and clearly facing a battle with his compatriot to start up front.

Shortly afterwards teenager Yamal scored his first of the season after Rayo conceded possession in a dangerous area following a defensive mix-up.

Yamal opened up some space and brilliantly whipped the ball into the near top corner to bring up his half-century for Barca.

Flick's side stretched their lead early in the second half when Florian Lejeune bundled Anthony Gordon's cross into his own net.

However, youngster Xavi Espart could not handle Camello at a Rayo corner and the forward nodded home his second of the game to give the visitors a fighting chance.

The electric Gordon helped create Raphinha's second of the night and the Brazilian's fifth of the season, making him La Liga's top goalscorer.

Former Newcastle winger Gordon backheeled the ball to Raphinha who tucked home to secure Barca's win, with Yamal further extending their advantage in stoppage time.

The youngster, who Flick said was arriving back at his top level after suffering a hamstring injury in April, produced a lethal curling finish from the edge of the area after substitute Karim Adeyemi teed him up.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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