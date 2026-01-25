Barcelona reclaimed top spot in La Liga with a 3-0 win over Real Oviedo on Sunday, thanks to goals from Dani Olmo, Raphinha and an acrobatic Lamine Yamal effort. After Real Madrid beat Villarreal on Saturday to take pole position overnight, the Catalans edged a point ahead again. Although Oviedo are bottom of the table with just two victories all season, Barca had to scrap for their victory as the visitors worked hard defensively to keep Hansi Flick's team at bay until the second half. Eventually the hosts' quality told at the partially-reopened Camp Nou and after Olmo opened the scoring Barca never looked back.

The pick of the goals was Yamal's strike, an impressive volley from Olmo's cross to secure Barca's triumph.

WATCH: Lamine Yamal's goal for Barcelona against Real Oviedo

WHAT A FANTASTIC GOAL FROM LAMINE YAMAL!



Barcelona 3-0 Real Oviedo.pic.twitter.com/3SAZN0hVty — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 25, 2026

They struggled to make inroads in a dry first half and their passing was unusually imprecise.

Injured midfield maestro Pedri Gonzalez watched on from the stands with an unimpressed expression.

Oviedo looked to attack on the counter and Haissem Hassan drew a save from Joan Garcia from long distance.

At the other end Aaron Escandell made a fine stop at his near post to thwart Raphinha before half-time.

Barca came out with renewed energy for the second half and soon took the lead.

After Yamal and Raphinha pressed well in the box the ball broke loose to Olmo, who steered home.

Oviedo gave away a poor second goal after 57 minutes, with Raphinha running on to an undercooked back-pass from David Costas and lofting the ball over Escandell.

Barcelona's third was expertly taken by Yamal, as Olmo's cross was falling behind him he produced an eye-catching sideways scissor-kick to wrap up the victory.

A huge downpour hit the stadium, sending fans scurrying as there is no roof added yet, and those who remained saw Escandell deny Robert Lewandowski a potential fourth with a fine save.

