Kerala, Punjab, Services and Railways won their respective quarter-final matches to enter the semifinals of the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy on Tuesday. Services will take on Railways in the first semi-final at the Silapathar Stadium on Thursday, while Kerala face Punjab in the second semi-final at the Dhakuakhana Stadium the same day. Services beat defending champions West Bengal 3-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in 120 minutes. Kerala beat hosts Assam 3-0 with goals from Manoj M (17th minute), Muhammed Ajsal (44th) and Aboobacker Dilshad (90 2).

Punjab also got the better of Tamil Nadu 4-1 in penalty shootout, after a 1-1 stalemate even at the end of 30 minutes of extra time.

Railways were, however, 2-0 winners over Rajasthan with late goals from Saurabh Bhanwala (78th minute) and Joseph Mathews (83rd).

