Kai Wagner and Milan Iloski each had a goal and an assists, Tai Baribo also scored a goal and the Philadelphia Union beat Chicago 4-0 on Saturday night to snap the Fire's five-game unbeaten streak. The Union (16-6-6) leads all of MLS with 54 points and moved past Cincinnati (52) into first in the Eastern Conference. Andrew Rick had two saves Philadelphia (16-6-6). The 19-year-old has five shut outs this season. Baribo gave the Union a 1-0 lead when he scored his 16th goal of the season in the 34th minute.

Wagner ran down the left side and played a first-touch entry — off a pass from Quinn Sullivan — to the front post where Baribo redirected it between the legs of goalkeeper Chris Brady into the net.

Iloski gently tapped a free kick inside the penalty arc and Wagner slipped a low first-touch shot through a wall of defenders an inside the right post to give the Union a 2-0 lead in the 64th.

Danley Jean Jacques scored in the 73rd minute and Iloski capped the scoring with a low shot from just outside the penalty arc in the 80th.

Brady finished with three saves for Chicago (11-10-6).

Philadelphia outshot the Fire 23-9, 7-2 on target.

The Union beat Chicago 1-0 on June 25.

