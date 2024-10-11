Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday congratulated former employers Red Bull for hiring Jurgen Klopp, saying the addition was an "outstanding coup." Red Bull on Wednesday made the surprise announcement Klopp would take over as head of global football from January 2025. Nagelsmann spent two years as manager of Red Bull-owned RB Leipzig before moving to Bayern Munich in 2021, becoming Germany manager in 2023. Speaking before Germany's Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica, Nagelsmann said the signing was a "win-win situation for both sides."

"First and foremost, I congratulate (Red Bull boss) Oliver Mintzlaff on what I consider to be an outstanding coup. I also congratulate Jurgen Klopp on an outstanding, interesting job."

Nagelsmann said Klopp would be "full of life" in the job and do it "outstandingly well in his own way."

Some German media has since reported Klopp has a release clause to leave the Red Bull position should the Germany job come up.

Current DFB sporting director Rudi Voeller is a long-term admirer of Klopp but the 57-year-old former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach has repeatedly shut down suggestions he may take over Nagelsmann's job.

The 37-year-old's contract at the German FA (DFB) ends after the 2026 World Cup in North America, but Nagelsmann said Thursday he doubted if the media reports were true, given his experience with Red Bull.

Nagelsmann was asked about speculation there was a clause, meaning Klopp could one day take over the Germany coaching position.

"I know Oliver Mintzlaff very well. I can't imagine that there's a clause in the contract. I'll ask, then I'll think about how to answer."

