Javier Tebas Wins Third Term As La Liga President

Updated: 24 December 2019 08:44 IST

Javier Tebas won a third four-year term as president of the Spanish Football League on Monday, a post he has held since 2013.

Javier Tebas was the only candidate standing for the election. © AFP

Javier Tebas won a third four-year term as president of the Spanish Football League on Monday, a post he has held since 2013. Tebas, 57, was the only candidate standing for the election originally scheduled for next October. He explained earlier this month the early poll was to "give the greatest level of stability" to the LFP with the bidding for La Liga's TV rights for 2022-25 begin "between March and June 2021 ... too close to the original election schedule". 

"I don't think it's a very good idea to have dialogue with other actors with a mandate that expires in a few months," he said. 

"The person who has to do it should do so with the backing of the clubs at least for four years."

