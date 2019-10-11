 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Jamie Vardy's Pregnant Wife Gets Death Threats After Coleen Rooney's "Leaked Stories" Allegations

Updated: 11 October 2019 18:30 IST

Rebekah Vardy says she has received death threats even aimed at her unborn child since Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen accused her of leaking stories.

Jamie Vardy
Rebekah is the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. © Twitter @RebekahVardy

Rebekah Vardy says she has received death threats even aimed at her unborn child since Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen accused her of leaking stories. Seven-months pregnant Vardy, a reality TV star married to former England striker Jamie Vardy, told Friday's Daily Mail she has received abuse via social media since Rooney went public with her accusations on Wednesday.

Rooney, 33, said she had a suspicion of who might be the source of the leaks and blocked everyone apart from an Instagram page belonging to Vardy from seeing her stories.

The wife of England's record goalscorer told her 1.3 million Twitter followers she had worked out Vardy was the culprit after she had posted a series of false stories, some of which made it into The Sun.

"Over 24 hours, this has escalated and escalated," said Vardy, speaking to the Daily Mail from Dubai where she is on holiday.

"I wasn't going to say anything but it has gone so extreme.

"I have been told that I should die, that my children should die, my unborn child should die. It would be unacceptable for anyone.

"I am tough, but this has made me cry. It is hard to explain how horrible it has been."

Vardy, 37, said confronting Rooney had been a waste of time.

"(It) would be like arguing with a pigeon," said Vardy.

"You can tell it that you are right and it is wrong, but it's still going to s*** in your hair.

"I said to her: 'Coleen, what on earth have you done?'

"It was not an easy phone call. She said to me: 'I'm not pointing the finger' and I said: 'You have just annihilated me in public and hung me out to dry. The whole world hates me'!"

"I thought she was my friend but she completely annihilated me. She said: 'You know, I always really liked you, which makes it harder'."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Leicester City Leicester City Jamie Vardy Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rebekah Vardy says she has received death threats
  • Rebekah Vardy is pregnant with her fifth child
  • Rooney Coleen went public with her accusations on Wednesday
Related Articles
Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy And Coleen Rooney's Twitter Spat Over "Leaked Stories" Goes Viral
Premier League: Manchester City Stunned By Crystal Palace, Arsenal Pounce On Chelsea Defeat
Premier League: Manchester City Stunned By Crystal Palace, Arsenal Pounce On Chelsea Defeat
Jamie Vardy Urges Leicester City To "Do Vichai Proud" After Helicopter Tragedy
Jamie Vardy Urges Leicester City To "Do Vichai Proud" After Helicopter Tragedy
Premier League: Manchester United Overcome Leicester City In Season Opener
Premier League: Manchester United Overcome Leicester City In Season Opener
Leicester City Extend Jamie Vardy Deal, Complete Double Defender Swoop
Leicester City Extend Jamie Vardy Deal, Complete Double Defender Swoop
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.