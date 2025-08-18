An apparent injury to Rafael Leao made it a bittersweet season debut for AC Milan as the Portugal winger and United States international Christian Pulisic both scored in a 2-0 win over Serie B side Bari in the opening round of the Italian Cup on Sunday. Leao appeared to injure his right calf after celebrating his headed goal early on and had to be substituted. Pulisic, meanwhile, followed up a shot off the crossbar in the first half by finishing off an exchange with Santiago Gimenez — who came on for Leão — shortly after the break at the San Siro.

Newly signed Luka Modric came on in the 66th for his Milan debut at age 39. The former Ballon d'Or winner joined the seven-time European champion in July after 13 seasons with Real Madrid.

Massimiliano Allegri, who was rehired as Milan's coach after winning Serie A with the Rossoneri nearly 15 years ago, was suspended. He began serving a two-match ban for an ugly outburst directed at the referees during the Italian Cup final as Juventus' manager in 2024. The outburst resulted in Juventus firing Allegri.

Milan is usually one of the top eight seeds that has byes for the opening rounds of the Italian Cup and begins competing in December. But the Rossoneri finished eighth in the Italian league last season and lost the Cup final to Bologna. Bologna therefore was given the top seed even though it finished ninth in Serie A, pushing Milan down into the earlier rounds.

Milan will next face Lecce in late September.

Also advancing were: Empoli, Sassuolo, Genoa, Venezia, Como, Cagliari, Pisa, Palermo, Frosinone and Parma.

Serie A starts next weekend with Milan opening against promoted Cremonese on Saturday, again at the San Siro.

It remains to be seen whether Leão will be available for the league opener.

