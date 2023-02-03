The summit clash of this season's Indian Super League (ISL) will be held on March 18, the organisers announced on Friday. The two one-leg play-off matches between the fourth and fifth-place teams and the third and sixth-place sides after the end of the league stage will be played on March 3 and 4 respectively. The third and fourth-place teams will host the matches. The four home-and-away semi-final matches will be played on March 7, 9, 12 and 13. Under the new format, the top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. The teams finishing between third and sixth will feature in a single-leg play-off to determine the other two semi-finalists.

• Semi-final 1, 2nd leg: 12th March - Winner of Knockout 1 1st place

• Semi-final 2, 2nd leg: 13th March - Winner of Knockout 2 2nd place

• Final: 18th March#HeroISL #LetsFootball (2/2) — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 3, 2023

The venue of the final will be announced later.

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have already qualified for the next round with fierce battles underway for the remaining four spots.

