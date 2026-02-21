Youssef Ezzejjari scored a brace of goals as East Bengal FC came back in style to defeat Sporting Club Delhi 4-1 in Gameweek 2 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, on Saturday. The Red and Gold Brigade overturned an early deficit to secure their second consecutive win and move to the top of the table with six points. SC Delhi took the early lead against the run of play in the fourth minute through Augustine Lalrochana, but Edmund Lalrindika equalised three minutes later. Youssef Ezzejjari converted a 12th-minute penalty to put the Red and Golds ahead, before adding his second in the 40th minute. Miguel Figueira capped his performance with a stoppage-time goal. Ezzejjari was named the Player of the Match.

East Bengal FC head coach Óscar Bruzón made one change to his starting XI, bringing in Edmund Lalrindika for Saúl Crespo. SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchórz also made one change, introducing Joseph Sunny in place of Devendra Dhaku.

The contest began at a frantic pace. Miguel tested Vishal Yadav inside the opening minute, and Jay Gupta fired over soon after. However, it was SC Delhi who struck first. Mohammed Aimen led a swift break and found Lalrochana, who finished clinically from inside the box.

East Bengal responded immediately. Edmund levelled the proceedings with a powerful volley from outside the box, as SC Delhi were attempting to clear an East Bengal set-piece. Moments later, Clarence Fernandes conceded a penalty, and Ezzejjari stepped up and calmly converted, putting the hosts ahead 2-1.

Despite their lead, the Red and Golds kept piling on the pressure. Gupta went close with a header, while Ezzejjari was denied by Yadav from close range. Five minutes before halftime, Miguel threaded a precise through ball for Ezzejjari, who slipped it through the goalkeeper's legs to make it 3-1.

SC Delhi attempted a response after the break. Both Matija Babović and Joseph went close for the visitors, and the latter's header was saved by East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill. Manoj Mohammad created openings from the left for Delhi, but the finishing touch eluded the forwards.

East Bengal managed the tempo in the closing stages. Gill denied Ramhlunchhunga late on as Sporting Club Delhi pressed forward. Ferreira scored his fourth, curling a left-footed strike into the top corner to make it 4-1 and seal the victory for the hosts, who provisionally climbed to the top of the table with six points from two games.

