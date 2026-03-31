Iraq coach Graham Arnold said on Monday he is trying to shield his squad from news of the war in the Middle East as they prepare for a crunch 2026 World Cup playoff against Bolivia. Arnold's Iraq-based players were forced to train and travel under the shadow of conflict embroiling the region, and arrived in Mexico after a gruelling journey that involved overland travel to Jordan. However Arnold is determined not to let the troubled build-up distract his team as they bid to secure Iraq's first appearance at the World Cup since the 1986 finals in Mexico.

"Representing 46 million people is a unique experience," Arnold told reporters in Monterrey on Monday. "A major part of my job has focused on the mental aspect.

"The players need to concentrate on themselves -- thinking of their families and a few close friends -- rather than the entire country; otherwise, the pressure becomes too great," the 62-year-old Australian added.

Iraq's preparations for Tuesday's intercontinental playoff have been heavily disrupted over the past month by the war in the Middle East — a conflict involving Israel and the United States against Iran — whose shockwaves have rippled across the region.

Most of the Iraqi squad only reached Mexico around 10 days ago after a three‑day journey from Baghdad that began with an overland crossing into Jordan.

At least 101 people have been killed in Iraq since the conflict erupted on February 28, according to an AFP tally.

"It has been a very difficult month," admitted Arnold, who had initially pushed for Tuesday's playoffs to be delayed.

"I prefer not to talk about it right now (the war in the Middle East). I have tried to shield my players from it.

"A tremendous amount is happening in the Middle East; if they dwell on it too much, it will mess with their heads. They know what they have to do for their country. These past 20 days have been very difficult for them, but now they are relaxed."

Arnold said he believes qualification could "change a country and the perception of it."

"In Iraq, there is an obsession with football; it is the national sport," he said. "It is an honor to work with these players; I tried to be a father figure this week because I have experienced these situations (playoffs) before with Australia," he added.

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