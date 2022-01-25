Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has tested positive for Covid-19, the Italian champions confirmed on Monday.

Inzaghi, 45, "tested positive for Covid-19 today (Monday)," the northern club said in a brief statement. "The coach will now follow the protocols set out in the healthcare guidelines."

| CLUB STATEMENT



Inter Milan, with a game in hand, are top of Serie A with a four-point lead on rivals Napoli and AC Milan.

Because of the international break they are not due to play against until the weekend of February 5-6, when they are set to face city rivals Milan.

