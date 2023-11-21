Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Qatar FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier Live: Setback For Sunil Chhetri And Co | India 0-1 Qatar
FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier, India vs Qatar Live: India take on Qatar in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 second round qualifier match on Tuesday.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Live, India vs Qatar: India take on Qatar© Twitter
India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Live Updates:India trail 0-1 against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 second round qualifier match on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar. India's confidence was boosted massively by the 1-0 away win against Kuwait on November 16, India hope to give a tough fight to Qatar, though the fancied visiting side will start as firm favourites. India surprised the football fraternity when they soaked up waves of attacks to hold Qatar 0-0 on September 10, 2019 in their 2022 World Cup second round qualifiers in Doha.
Here are the Live Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between India and Qatar, straight from Bhubaneswar, Odisha:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 19:05 (IST)India vs Qatar Live Football World Cup: Under pressure!3 minutes into the game and India are already living dangerously! A huge miss from Akram Afif followed by a diving header from Rahul Bheke to clear the lines. This is not the start India wanted.India 0-0 Qatar
- 19:03 (IST)India vs Qatar Live Score: Here we go!We are underway! India off to a positive start already with a forward looking pass to begin proceedings. However, the big chance fell to Qatar who failed to convert from a brilliant position.India 0-0 Qatar
- 18:57 (IST)India vs Qatar Live Football World Cup: 5 minutes away!The teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. Huge match for both of them and the winner will surely take a huge step forward in this group.
- 18:51 (IST)India vs Qatar Live Score: India confident!The Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac sounded extremely confident ahead of the crunch game against Qatar. He seemed unfazed by the challenge that Qatar will pose in the match and pointed out that the home support can charge up the players and result in a huge win for Indian football.
- 18:40 (IST)India vs Qatar Live Score: History not on India's sideIndia have never advanced to the third round of AFC's FIFA World Cup qualifiers and that will surely be at the back of their mind. The win against Kuwait was the perfect start to a strong campaign and this game against Qatar in front of the home support can solidify their spot as a tough contender.
- 18:28 (IST)India vs Qatar LIVE: Road ahead for IndiaIndia are placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan with the top two from the group progressing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The top two teams from each group will also secure qualification to the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.
- 18:19 (IST)India vs Qatar Live Score: Big game for India!With a win over Kuwait and Afghanistan arguably being the weakest side in the group, a draw or win against Qatar will be huge for India. However, we cannot forget that ranked 61 in the world, Qatar are coming off a 8-1 thrashing of Afghanistan in their earlier match.
- 18:12 (IST)India vs Qatar LIVE: India starting XI
Here's your #BlueTigers starting XI for #INDQAT 🇮🇳🇶🇦#FIFAWorldCup #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/vFhkvE9od3— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 21, 2023
- 18:06 (IST)India vs Qatar LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Qatar. India showed brilliant form by beating Kuwait in their previous match but against a formidable opposition like Qatar, Sunil Chhetri and Co will have to put in an even better performance.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest World Cup 2023 Updates and check out World Cup 2023 Schedules.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.