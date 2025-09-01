Advertisement
India vs Iran LIVE Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025: The Indian football team take on Asian giants Iran in a crucial CAFA Nations Cup 2025 clash. India began life under new head coach Khalid Jamil on a positive note, beating Tajikistan 2-1 in their first game of the tournament. However, India now take on reigning CAFA Nations Cup champions Iran, who are ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings and boast star players like Mehdi Taremi and Alireza Jahanbaksh. India need to finish top of the group in order to play the final of the tournament.

India vs Iran LIVE Updates, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 LIVE Score, straight from Hisor, Tajikistan:

Sep 01, 2025 17:04 (IST)
India vs Iran LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to one and all for the live coverage of the CAFA Nations Cup. India are in action once again, under new head coach Khalid Jamil, but it is a big, big test. India take on Iran - the second-highest-ranked side in the FIFA rankings! 

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.

