India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027, Live Updates: India take on Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 match on Tuesday in Kowloon. Seeking its first win in the tournament, the Indian football team will face another acid test when it takes on Hong Kong. Manolo Marquez's men will have their task cut out as they face a Hong Kong side that has been revitalised under the guidance of manager Ashley Westwood, who knows a lot about Indian football and will certainly look to use his knowledge to the home side's advantage. Placed in Pot 1 for the qualifiers, India, ranked 127th, got off to a slow start with a draw against Bangladesh in March.

Jun 10, 2025 17:00 (IST)
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: No Sunil Chhetri

A brave call from Manolo Marquez as Sunil Chhetri is not there in the playing XI for India against Hong Kong. The decision to leave out one of the biggest names in Indian football is not a small one. Will it work out in their favour?

Jun 10, 2025 16:58 (IST)
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: A look at Hong Kong playing XI

Hung (GK); Gerbig, Jones, Nam; Fernando (sweeper); Tan, Chan, Juninho (AM), Him; Bleda, Merkies

Jun 10, 2025 16:53 (IST)
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: India playing XI

Jun 10, 2025 16:47 (IST)
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 clash between India and Hong Kong. A huge match for Indian football and also the head coach Manolo Marquez.

