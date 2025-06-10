India vs Hong Kong, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027, Live Updates: India take on Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027 match on Tuesday in Kowloon. Seeking its first win in the tournament, the Indian football team will face another acid test when it takes on Hong Kong. Manolo Marquez's men will have their task cut out as they face a Hong Kong side that has been revitalised under the guidance of manager Ashley Westwood, who knows a lot about Indian football and will certainly look to use his knowledge to the home side's advantage. Placed in Pot 1 for the qualifiers, India, ranked 127th, got off to a slow start with a draw against Bangladesh in March.
AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Football Match LIVE updates: IND vs HKG LIVE Score straight from Kowloon -
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: No Sunil Chhetri
A brave call from Manolo Marquez as Sunil Chhetri is not there in the playing XI for India against Hong Kong. The decision to leave out one of the biggest names in Indian football is not a small one. Will it work out in their favour?
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: A look at Hong Kong playing XI
Hung (GK); Gerbig, Jones, Nam; Fernando (sweeper); Tan, Chan, Juninho (AM), Him; Bleda, Merkies
India vs Hong Kong LIVE: India playing XI
Team news from Hong Kong— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 10, 2025
Here's Manolo Márquez's XI for #HKGIND 🇭🇰🇮🇳
Watch LIVE on @FanCode at 17:30 IST#ACQ2027 #BlueTigers #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/nAZxmPOfpl