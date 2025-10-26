The Indian senior women's team will take on Nepal in the final fixture of the Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday at 18:00 IST. For head coach Crispin Chettri, this encounter provides a chance to rebound from the 0-2 loss to IR Iran and continue preparations for next year's AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, while assessing the depth and versatility of his squad. “Against Iran, we weren't at our best, but we treated that match as a learning experience,” Chettri said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“Now we know what it takes to prepare against more physical sides. Nepal are a completely different team, so we're looking for a better performance tomorrow. We'll also be giving opportunities to some younger players so that by the time we play the Asian Cup, we have a core group of 30-35 players ready.”

In the squad for the second game, Chettri has included a few youngsters like midfielder Julan Nongmaithem, who captained the U17 side to Asian Cup qualification earlier this month, defender Heirangkhongjam Linda Chanu and goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel. On the other hand, Manisha Kalyan, who missed the first game, will also be unavailable on Monday due to illness. The forward is under medical care and is expected to be discharged soon.

Chettri emphasised the need for consistency and adaptability. He said, “With Nepal, it will be competitive. Tactically, we might try something different, but our core concept remains – to build from the back, progress through possession, and create scoring opportunities rather than relying on long balls.”

Highlighting the threat posed by Nepal's attack, he added, “They have players like Sabitra (Bhandari) who are dangerous on counters. We must improve in midfield, control transitions better, and minimise mistakes.”

Forward Pyari Xaxa echoed her coach's optimism. “Our team is aggressive and eager to perform against Nepal. It will be an exciting game. We'll enjoy it and give our best to win. Everyone is being trusted to play their part, and I'll do my best to help the team succeed.”

From Nepal's perspective, head coach Nabin Neupane expressed cautious confidence. “The match will be hard for us physically, and fatigue is a factor due to travel and the tight schedule. But all our players are fit, and we'll give our best for the full 90 minutes,” he said.

Nepal suffered a 0-3 defeat to IR Iran on Friday, conceding all three goals in an eight-minute spell early in the second half.

Neupane added that Nepal have focused on improving their defensive organisation and finishing from the previous match against Iran. “We've analysed India's recent games and worked on structure, possession, and attacking opportunities. Matches against India are always competitive, and we're confident our team is ready.”

Both sides share a long-standing rivalry in South Asian women's football, ensuring a fiercely contested game on the pitch and a valuable preparation platform for the Blue Tigresses in the lead-up to the AFC Women's Asian Cup. The match will be streamed live for free on plus.fifa.com.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Adrija Sarkhel.

Defenders: Heirangkhongjam Linda Chanu, Hemam Shilky Devi, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Martina Thokchom, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu.

Midfielders: Julan Nongmaithem, Lisham Babina Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Santosh.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Mousumi Murmu, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)