India produced a dominant show to crush Maldives 8-0 in the semifinal and qualify for the SAFF U-16 Championship summit clash on Friday. While Aiborlang Kharthangmaw and Mohammad Arbash scored a brace each, Vishal Yadav, Mohammed Kaif, Levis Zangminlun and Manbhakupar Malngiang scored one goal apiece. The Blue Colts controlled the proceedings from the beginning and created several chances before taking the lead in the 21st minute, when Karish Soram's aerial assist saw Yadav go past a couple of defenders to shoot the ball in.

While Maldives goalkeeper Ahmed Mifzal did well to deny the Indians in just over the 30 minute mark, Mate Ngamgouhou's corner kick in the 36th was comfortably headed in by Kaif.

India were ahead 2-0 at the half time break.

After a strong start to the second half, Zangminlun fired in the third goal in the 53rd minute with Yaipharemba Chingkham presenting a pass from the left flank.

While India coach Ishfaq Ahmed made three changes, Kharthangmaw and Malngiang scored one goal each in the 62nd and 70th minutes respectively.

Ahmed also substituted the goalkeeper, bringing in Rohit for Suraj Singh.

In the 77th and 84th minutes, Arbash netted a brace to make it 7-0 for India, before Kharthangmaw completed his brace in the 82nd to end the annihilation.

India will be up against the winner of the other semifinal fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in the final to be played on Sunday.

