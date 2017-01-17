 
I-League: Mohun Bagan Thrash Minerva, Aizawl FC Secure Win Over Shillong Lajong

Updated: 17 January 2017 23:23 IST

The 4-0 win over Minerva Punjab FC propelled Mohun Bagan to the top of the standings, while Aizawl FC remained two points off the top after a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC

Mohun Bagan cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Minerva Punjab FC. © AIFF

Mohun Bagan put on a near-flawless display as they thrashed Minerva Punjab FC 4-0 in the third round of the I-League at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The win propelled Bagan to the top of the table. On the other hand, Shillong Lajong suffered their third straight defeat of the season when they were beaten by a scoreline of 2-1 by Aizawl FC in Mizoram's capital. In the late evening kick-off, DSK Shivajians defeated top-flight debutants Chennai City FC 2-0.

Scottish forward Darryl Duffy and Indian international Jeje Lalpekhlua both scored a brace each as Bagan cruised to a 4-0 win at home against the Punjab-based outfit.

The win propelled Bagan to the top of the standings, with nine points from the three games, albeit having played a game more than rivals Bengaluru FC.

Haitian star Sony Norde played his first game of the season, and showed glimpses of his brilliance during the game. He came close to scoring twice but failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

In the first game of the day, Lalruatthara and Jayesh Rane scored for Aizawl before Yuta Kinowaki pulled back a consolation goal for Lajong in a thrilling game in Aizawl. The win leaves the Khalid Jamil-coached side with seven points from three games, while Lajong are yet to earn a point this season.

On the other hand, Kim Song Yong and Juan Barraso scored a goal each as DSK Shivajians defeated Chennai City 2-0.

(With inputs from IANS)

Highlights
  • Mohun Bagan defeated Minerva Punjab FC 4-0 in the I-League
  • Aizawl FC also secured a win, beating Shillong Lajong 2-1
  • DSK Shivajians beat Chennai City FC 2-0
