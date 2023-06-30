Argentina legend Lionel Messi has brought an end to his European adventure and is all set to play in the United States of America for Inter Miami. Messi reportedly had a lucrative offer on the table from Saudi Arabia but he decided to switch to the Major League Soccer instead. While the offer from the Middle East was extravegant, the money that Messi will be earning from his switch to MLS isn't bad by any means. However, Messi had himself confirmed that his move has nothing to do with money.

"If it had been a matter of money, I'd have gone to Saudi Arabia or elsewhere," Messi had said when his move to MLS was confirmed. "It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money."

In total, Messi is said to have pocketed a USD 55 million salary from Inter Miami in the MLS. Here's the breakdown:

Total Salary Package: USD 55 million

Federal Tax: USD 20 million

Jock Tax: USD 1.64 million

FICA/Medicare: USD 12.9 million

Florida Tax: Nil

Agent Fee: Nil

Net Income: USD 31.7 million

Note: The figures have been reported by Sports entrepreneur Andre Petcash.

Lionel Messi is set to be the highest-paid athlete on US soil.



And his taxes will be steep:



$55M: Salary

-

$20.35M: Federal Tax

$0: Florida Tax

$0: Agent Fee

$1.64M: Jock Tax

$1.29M: FICA/Medicare

=

$31.7M: Net Income pic.twitter.com/OAROpZtzl7 — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) June 20, 2023

The Miami Herald had earlier reported that the deal between Messi and Inter Miami is a complicated one, valued between $125 million and $150 million over the entire length of the 2 and half year contract. The overall package would include salary, bonuses as well as equity in the team.

A profit-sharing model with Apple and Adidas is also said to be in place.

"We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer," MLS said in a statement on Wednesday. "Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League."

Advertisement

The 7-time Ballon d'Or winner, who completed football after winning the FIFA World Cup title with Argentina last year, is reportedly set to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21.