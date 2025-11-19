Harry Wilson scored a hat-trick as Wales secured home advantage for their 2026 World Cup play-off semi-final with a statement 7-1 thrashing of North Macedonia in Cardiff on Tuesday. Craig Bellamy's men knew they could still pip Belgium to automatic qualification from Group J with a win, but would need the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists to slip up at home to Liechtenstein. With Belgium on their way to a thumping 7-0 win in Liege, Wales' match against North Macedonia became all about securing a home semi-final, with both teams already assured of berths in the play-offs next March.

Wilson gave Wales the lead in the 18th minute from the penalty spot before David Brooks doubled the advantage.

Bojan Miovski quickly pulled one back for North Macedonia, who were also looking to finish second behind Belgium and potentially avoid an away semi-final.

But a brilliant solo goal from Brennan Johnson killed off the game before half-time.

Daniel James swept home another in the 57th minute from a wonderful Wilson flick, before the stand-in skipper scored his second.

The Fulham midfielder completed a memorable treble with his second penalty nine minutes from time, and substitute Nathan Broadhead rounded off the scoring.

Wales and North Macedonia will now have their eyes firmly fixed on Thursday's play-off draw.

There are four places up for grabs in the 16-team European play-offs.

