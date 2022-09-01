Assailants opened fire Thursday on the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation as the board met inside, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the attack. Ruling party spokesman Omer Celik announced the news during a routine briefing with reporters, saying he had spoken with TFF chief Mehmet Buyukeksi by phone and wished him well. Turkish news reports said seven bullets hit the building during the meeting of the federation's board on the outskirts of Istanbul.

One of them whistled over the head of Hamit Altintop, a former national team player and current board member, while others smashed into the office of the federation's president.

The assailants escaped in a waiting vehicle before the security forces arrived, according to Turkish media. There was no immediate comment from the TFF.

Promoted

"The police will reveal all the details later," Celik said. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced the start of a "large-scale investigation". Officials said police were already examining security camera footage of the attack.

"I strongly condemn the armed attack on the administrative building of the Turkish Football Federation," Yerlikaya said.